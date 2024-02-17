English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

Huma Qureshi Defends Deepika Padukone Over Viral Comment On Dating

In a recent interview, Huma Qureshi reacted to the relentless trolling Deepika Padukone received for her remark about her dating life before marriage.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Huma Qureshi and Deepika Padukone
Huma Qureshi and Deepika Padukone | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A lot of people loved and hated actor Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh's appearance on a famous chat show, where Deepika disclosed that she was seeing other men while she was dating Ranveer before getting married. The actress received severe backlash for her statement. In response, Huma Qureshi stood up for the Piku star in a recent interview, saying “trolls don’t know what they want.”

Huma Qureshi on Deepika Padukone’s trolling 

In a conversation with AfterHours with All About Eve, Huma reacted to the relentless trolling Deepika received for her remark about her dating life before marriage to Ranveer Singh. The actress said, “Ab kya bol sakte hai, (what can we say) ridiculous…We are supposed to present a kind of palatable…I guess, something they are expecting. I don’t know what it is, I don’t think anyone knows what it is.”

 

Huma added, “We are in a trolling culture. Black pehna hai to troll karo, black nahi pehna hai to troll karo. (If someone is wearing black, troll, if someone is not wearing black, troll them) You know, what I mean.”

Huma Qureshi on how she deals with trolling

The actress shared her personal strategy for handling negative remarks about herself on the internet, saying that she avoids responding to them. She disclosed that she doesn't waste time reading self-deprecating remarks on the internet. Huma expressed her lack of patience and interest in such negativity by emphasizing that she doesn't even bother with it. She doesn't think it's worth even fifteen minutes to read someone else's critical assessment of her life decisions. The actress is of the firm belief that those who act in this way are probably unhappy themselves, and she feels sorry for them.

 

Huma Qureshi recently finished the shoot of her web series Maharani 3 in October 2023 and the series will stream soon on SonyLIV. Maharani also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in major roles. The actress will also be a part of the feature film Pooja Meri Jaan, alongside Mrunal Thakur. 

 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

