×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Huma Qureshi Drops Selfie With Ed Sheeran, Reveals Which One Of Her Films He Loved

Ed Sheeran will be performing in the city for his final +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics) today, March 16, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi with Ed Sheeran | Image:Huma Qureshi/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ed Sheeran has been busy catching up with B-town celebs since he arrived in Mumbai on Monday, March 11. This is his third visit to India after his concerts in the year 2015 and 2017. Ahead of his much-awaited performance on March 16, Farah Khan hosted a lavish party in honour of the Perfect singer.

Among the guests at Friday's (March 15) soiree was Huma Qureshi who shared a series of photos on her social media handle with Ed Sheeran. What grabbed our attention was her note alongside the pictures in which she revealed that the singer has not just watched her film Gangs of Wasseypur, but he loved it.

Advertisement

When Huma Qureshi met Ed Sheeran

Taking to her Instagram handle, Huma shared multiple selfies with Ed Sheeran and her friends who were also in attendance at the Farah Khan hosted party. In the caption she wrote, "Last night when @teddysphotos told me he loved #gangsofwasseypur bas aur kya night was made!!! happy faces .. thank u @farahkhankunder for being the best host and taking the worst photos no one like you." Soon after she dropped the post, Farah Khan commented, "Ul had me into viral bhayani at my own party".

Advertisement

 

More about Farah Khan's party

Apart from Huma Qureshi, the party was attended by Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Karan Tacker, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth, Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit- Shriram Madhav Nene among others. Like others, Farah too took to social media to share a photo of her kids posing with Ed Sheeran. The carousel photo also had a throwback photo of Ed Sheeran with her kids from his visit to India years ago. "Last time i had a party for Ed Shereen the kids were nt allowed up on their own terrace, as they were too small for a grown up party.. so @teddysphotos very sweetly went to their bedroom to click pics with them this party i threw.. guess who were the 1st ones there! Time FLIESSSSSS," read the caption.

Advertisement

The British singer and songwriter will be performing in the city for his final +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics) today, March 16, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. This musical concert is a part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tax-to-GDP ratio peaks

Modi's decade

a few seconds ago
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan married?

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Kriti and Pulkit

Pulkit Weds Kriti

4 minutes ago
Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutt Shares Video

6 minutes ago
Vitality T20 Blast

Vitality T20 Blast DER vs

7 minutes ago
PM Modi in Kalaburagi

India LIVE

9 minutes ago
peregrine

Peregrine lander launch

10 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

10 minutes ago
Sajjad Burki, PTI USA's spokesperson, speaks during the PTI protest outside IMF headquarters in Washington

PTI Protests

10 minutes ago
Spiritual Zodiac Signs

Spiritual Zodiac Signs

11 minutes ago
Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi Against CAA

11 minutes ago
Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham

Madrid vs Sevilla Live

11 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

12 minutes ago
ICSE Results 2022

ICSE, ISC Results 2022

12 minutes ago
What is art therapy?

What is Art Therapy?

14 minutes ago
Natural Oils To Fight Hair Fall

Natural Oil For Hair Fall

17 minutes ago
India-UK Free Trade Agreement

Election schedule

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BCA acquires Moin-ul-Haq Stadium from Bihar government

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Gavaskar urges BCCI to bring in Test-like incentive system

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News19 hours ago

  4. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  5. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo