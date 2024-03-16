Advertisement

Ed Sheeran has been busy catching up with B-town celebs since he arrived in Mumbai on Monday, March 11. This is his third visit to India after his concerts in the year 2015 and 2017. Ahead of his much-awaited performance on March 16, Farah Khan hosted a lavish party in honour of the Perfect singer.

Among the guests at Friday's (March 15) soiree was Huma Qureshi who shared a series of photos on her social media handle with Ed Sheeran. What grabbed our attention was her note alongside the pictures in which she revealed that the singer has not just watched her film Gangs of Wasseypur, but he loved it.

When Huma Qureshi met Ed Sheeran

Taking to her Instagram handle, Huma shared multiple selfies with Ed Sheeran and her friends who were also in attendance at the Farah Khan hosted party. In the caption she wrote, "Last night when @teddysphotos told me he loved #gangsofwasseypur bas aur kya night was made!!! happy faces .. thank u @farahkhankunder for being the best host and taking the worst photos no one like you." Soon after she dropped the post, Farah Khan commented, "Ul had me into viral bhayani at my own party".

More about Farah Khan's party

Apart from Huma Qureshi, the party was attended by Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Karan Tacker, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth, Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit- Shriram Madhav Nene among others. Like others, Farah too took to social media to share a photo of her kids posing with Ed Sheeran. The carousel photo also had a throwback photo of Ed Sheeran with her kids from his visit to India years ago. "Last time i had a party for Ed Shereen the kids were nt allowed up on their own terrace, as they were too small for a grown up party.. so @teddysphotos very sweetly went to their bedroom to click pics with them this party i threw.. guess who were the 1st ones there! Time FLIESSSSSS," read the caption.

The British singer and songwriter will be performing in the city for his final +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics) today, March 16, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. This musical concert is a part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024.