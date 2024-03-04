English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Huma Qureshi Opens Up On Inequality Of Opportunities For Women In Film Industry: When We Talk...

Huma Qureshi recently talked about unequal opportunities for women in Bollywood and said that a lot of work needs to be done before it will get better.

Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi file photo | Image:Huma Qureshi/Instagram
Huma Qureshi believes her OTT show "Maharani", which is coming up with a third season, was the beginning of a new chapter in her journey as an actor. Qureshi, who has featured in several women-led projects be it Tarla, or Double XL, said a lot of work needs to be done before women can enjoy similar opportunities in the film industry.

Huma Qureshi on different benchmarks for women-led projects 

In an interview with PTI, Huma shared her honest opinion about the unequal opportunities for women and men in the industry. The actress said, “When we talk about female led content, we don't get as many opportunities as those films and shows aren't made often. We have to be twice as good as all the other shows or prove a certain kind of invisible benchmark.”

 

She added, "For example, if I want to do an action film or any other actress wants to do an action film, she would not get the same budget as compared to equivalent star (male) would get. It's purely based on gender so I feel a lot of work needs to happen as far as that is concerned.”

More about Maharani

The first season of Maharani featured Qureshi as Rani Bharti, an illiterate woman, who is handpicked by her husband and politician Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah) to become the chief minister of Bihar after he is shot and injured.

 

The second season of the show, directed by Ravindra Gautam, saw Rani Bharti go head to head with her husband who is keen to get the power back in his hands and is worried about his wife's growing popularity as a CM. She also has to fight a political rival Navin Kumar, played by Amit Sial.

The upcoming season, directed by Saurabh Bhave, will see Rani Bharti take on her enemies after the murder of her husband. Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh serve as showrunners and writers of the show.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published March 4th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

