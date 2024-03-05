English
Huma Says Budget Of Project Is 'Purely On Basis Of Gender': Female-led Content Not Made Often

Huma Qureshi believes her OTT show Maharani, which is coming up with a third season, was the beginning of a new chapter in her journey as an actor.

Huma Qureshi believes her OTT show Maharani, which is coming up with a third season, was the beginning of a new chapter in her journey as an actor. Qureshi, who made her acting debut with Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012 and has featured in films such as D-Day, Dedh Ishqiya and Badlapur, said she could also command a certain fee with the show as she is playing the lead in it. However, while talking about her role in Maharani, Huma shared how female-led films are rarely made.

Huma Qureshi shares her take on female-led projects

During an interview with PTI, Huma Qureshi talked about female-led content and how they are so scarce in the entertainment industry. She said, "When we talk about female led content, we don’t get as many opportunities as those films and shows aren’t made often. We have to be twice as good as all the other shows or prove a certain kind of invisible benchmark."

"For example, if I want to do an action film or any other actress wants to do an action film, she would not get the same budget as compared to equivalent star (male) would get. It’s purely on the basis of gender so I feel a lot of work needs to happen as far as that is concerned," Huma further added.

Huma Qureshi talks about her command on the show Maharani

During the interview, Huma Qureshi emphasised how she can command a fee for her role in Maharani as the series revolves around her character. "Today, because I’m doing ‘Maharani’ and the show is mounted around my character, I am able to command a certain fee. It is a show that benefited all of us. People started seeing me in a different light…. I can say without hesitation that ‘Maharani’ first one was the start of a new chapter in my career," Huma said.

(With inputs from PTI)

