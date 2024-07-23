sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:57 IST, July 23rd 2024

'Hypocrite' Kapoor: Netizens Attack RK After He Links Casanova Image With Dating Deepika, Katrina

An old video has also resurfaced in which Ranbir is seen giving out tips on how to save contact numbers of women on one's phone to avoid suspicion.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ranbir Kapoor opened up about dating Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone
Ranbir Kapoor opened up about dating Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:40 IST, July 23rd 2024