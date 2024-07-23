Published 21:57 IST, July 23rd 2024
'Hypocrite' Kapoor: Netizens Attack RK After He Links Casanova Image With Dating Deepika, Katrina
An old video has also resurfaced in which Ranbir is seen giving out tips on how to save contact numbers of women on one's phone to avoid suspicion.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor opened up about dating Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:40 IST, July 23rd 2024