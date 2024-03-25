Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, a stronghold of Congress. On the occasion of Holi, Kangana spoke to the ANI and said that her agenda is to align with the vision of the party and follow the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

File photo of Kangana Ranaut | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

An emotional moment for my family, says Kangana

Kangana said, "My janmabhoomi (birthplace) has called me back. I will be devoted in their service if they elect me. It is an emotional moment for me and my family. I express heartfelt gratitude to BJP chief JP Nadda. BJP's culture is one of cooperating with one another. Believing in the same, I will walk with them and we will win. We will have a big campaign."

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | BJP's candidate from Mandi for Lok Sabha elections and actor, Kangana Ranaut says, "I extend greetings to everyone on #Holi. This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate...If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed,… pic.twitter.com/rqdOTqi98C — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

She said her plan is to follow the leadership of the party. "I will go where I am sent by the party. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most loved and respected global leaders. I will follow the leadership of the PM and make sure his vision reaches the common man. I will not win by my fame and name but by the goodwill and the work of our esteemed PM."

At this juncture in my life, I will start from scratch: Kangana

Talking about her family, Kangana said that the atmosphere is euphoric at her home after her name was announced by BJP in its 5th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. "Everyone in the family is emotional. I have got the opportunity to get the party ticket on the occasion of Holi. I started very young in my acting career and became a high-profile name. At this juncture in my life, I will start from scratch. I will get the support of my family and brothers and sisters. I left home for my studies at a very young age. But now I am coming back to my city. I will surely get the love of my family and the residents of Mandi."

"There is a lot of work to be done in the country. The PM had made the roadmap till 2047. There is scope to work in different parts of the country. We will take stock of what has been done in Mandi. We will see what is pending and what new work can be done. We will discuss everything with the top leadership and put forward an agenda in front of the people," she concluded.