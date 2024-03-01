English
I Think I Did Some Films For The Wrong Reasons: Ananya Panday Reflects On Her Career So Far

Ananya Panday reflected on the early motivations in her career which led her to come on board for certain projects, referring to them as the wrong reasons.

Ananya Panday ended the year 2023 with her direct-to-OTT release, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in which she essayed the role of Ahana Singh - a twenty-something who lets her life be consumed by social media following a messy break up. The actress recently opened up about some professional choices she made in the past which may not have been for the right reasons. Ananya also shared her reflections on doing justice to her audience in all the work she has laid out for her in the near future.

Ananya Panday gets honest about her early career choices


In an interview with Film Companion, Ananya Panday opened up about the difference in what motivated her to pick scripts early on in her career, in context of how things have changed now. The interview saw the actress be brutally honest with herself, admitting that coming on board for certain projects, came from a place of the wrong motivations.

She said, "I think maybe I did it for the wrong reasons, and I always knew that somewhere in my heart. Then when it didn’t go exactly as planned, I think it reinforced my belief in myself a lot more that you just have to go with your instinct because that’ll always pay off. You know working with good people, doing a script you believe in, in some way, is always going to pay off."

Ananya Panday wants to do justice to representing the modern woman on screen


The interview also saw Ananya affirm how off-late, she has learnt to trust her gut more when it comes to work. The actress acknowledged the responsibility she has on her shoulders of representing stories of women from all walks of life. She went on to express a willingness to want to do them justice.

She said, "I don’t want to do less, and I feel like it’ll be a disappointment to so many you know women and girls out there if I reduce them to that as well. Because at the end of the day, I’m portraying them on screen. I’m telling their stories, so I don’t want to do any injustice to them in that way."

