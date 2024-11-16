Published 13:09 IST, November 16th 2024
Ibrahim Ali-Palak Tiwari Holidaying Together In Maldives? Eagle-eyed Fans Spot THESE Similarities
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari who are rumoured to be dating, are speculated to be holidaying together. Pictures of the duo are now going viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:09 IST, November 16th 2024