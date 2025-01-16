'Ibrahim, Ibrahim...': Domestic Help Recalls Crying For Help After Saif Ali Khan Was Left Gravely Injured By Attacker

Saif Ali Khan News: The actor was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine, an audacious attack that raises intriguing questions about security and celebrity life in the financial and showbiz hub. The 54-year-old, who received six stab injuries, including in his neck, was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was taken after the attack outside his younger son Jeh’s room around 2.30 am. The entire family - Khan, his wife, fellow star Kareena Kapoor, and their two sons, four-year-old Jeh and eight-year-old Taimur - were home in the 12th-floor apartment along with their five-house helps. In a statement to the police, Jeh’s nanny Eliyama Philip, who first encountered the armed attacker, said that she called Saif's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan for help when realising the danger.

Saif Ali Khan's attacker demanded a Rs 1 Crore ransom

Recounting the horrific events of the night, Philip said she was sleeping on the floor in Jeh’s room and woke up around 2 am when she heard a sound and saw a man move towards the sleeping child. Panicked, she rushed to pick him up and was pushed away by the man, armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade. Another nanny was also sleeping in the same room. "I sat up to see who was in the bathroom… I saw a thin and short man come out and go towards Jeh's bed,” Philip said in the statement that forms the basis of the police FIR on the incident.



"In the scuffle, he attacked me with the blade. I got injured on my wrist. I asked him what he wanted. He said he wants money and that he needs Rs 1 crore," Philip, who has been working with the star couple for four years, said in her statement. Hearing her scream, Khan and Kareena rushed out of their room. The intruder, who Philip said was between 35-40 years old, then attacked Khan with a knife. During the commotion, another house help also rushed out to raise an alarm. The intruder then ran away.

Ibrahim Ali Khan was called to help his father

In the same police statement, the domestic helper recalled calling Ibrahim Ali Khan for help. She stated that Ibrahim and his sister Sara Ali Khan reside on the eighth floor of the same building. On realising the extent of Saif's injuries, she called for the actor's son for help.