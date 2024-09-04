Published 13:34 IST, September 4th 2024
IC814 The Kandahar Hijack: Naseeruddin Shah's Remark On Islamophobia Strokes Fresh Row
IC814 The Kandahar Hijack: The series has been riddled with controversies since its premiere on Netflix. Shah plays Cabinet Secretary Vinay Kaul in the show.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of Cabinet Secretary Vinay Kaul in IC814 | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
13:34 IST, September 4th 2024