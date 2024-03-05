English
Updated March 5th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

'Idli' Ram Charan: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Disrespectful' Remark About RRR Star Draws Internet's Fury

As the Khans performed on stage at the Ambanis bash in Jamnagar, Shah Rukh Khan invited Ram Charan to join them. A video from the performance has gone viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo from the Ambanis bash
File photo from the Ambanis bash | Image:X
Ram Charan's makeup artist alleged that Shah Rukh Khan ‘disrespected’ the RRR star with his remarks at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Zeba Hassan, Ram Charan's makeup artist, shared that she walked out of the grand bash of the Ambanis because she felt insulted by Shah Rukh's comments about the Telugu star. 

Several social media users, however, claimed that Shah Rukh's remarks on stage were similar to dialogues from one of his earlier films, One 2 Ka 4, and were made in jest. A section of social media users claimed that the Bollywood megastar ‘insulted’ Ram Charan publicly, leading to massive backlash on social media.

Did Shah Rukh Khan mock Ram Charan at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash?

On the second day (March 2) of the three-day bash, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan performed together on stage. The Khans performed to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Oscar-winning RRR song Naatu Naatu. Ram Charan eventually joined them on stage and they all performed the hook step together.

Zeba Hassan's post | Image: Instagram

 

However, while inviting Ram Charan on stage, Shah Rukh was heard naming some snacks, followed her Ram Charan's name. Later, the RRR star's makeup artist Zeba Hassan took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Bhend idli vada Ram charan kahan hai tu (Saying names of snacks, Ram Charan where are you)???' I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like @alwaysramcharan."

Fans react to SRK and Ram Charan's viral video

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, Ram Charan's fans called out Shah Rukh Khan for disrespecting the Game Changer actor. A social media user shared the video and wrote, "Shame on #ShahRukhKhan for using such insulting words for Humble person like Ramcharan, It's insult of whole South Indian Community."

Netizens react to the viral video | Image: X
Netizens react to the viral video | Image: X

 

Another user wrote, "As an South Indian I feel very anguished on SRK for calling Ram Charan Sir by racist way." The video, that has gone viral, left the internet divided. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Whatsapp logo