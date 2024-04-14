Advertisement

Harman Baweja's studio Baweja Studios is set to produce a film honouring the bravery of Kashmir’s first Ashok Chakra awardee, Nazir Wani. The film has been titled Ikhwan: From Militant to Soldier and will go on the floors soon. The name of lead actor, who will essay the role of Wani, and those of the crew members including the director will be announced soon.

It's a story of redemption: Harman Baweja on Ikhwan

Talking about bringing this story of "bravery, sacrifice and military brotherhood" to the screen, Baweja told Mid-Day, "It’s the journey of a boy who got swayed by militancy. When he realised he was on the wrong side, he became a soldier. It’s a story of redemption. Also, the Indian Army was forgiving enough to give a militant an opportunity to prove that he wanted to do the right thing,” says Baweja.

Announcing the film on social media, Baweja Studios wrote, "Honoring the valor and sacrifice of a true hero! 🇮🇳 Baweja Studios proudly presents ‘Ikhwan’: from Militant to Soldier - a gripping biopic inspired by the extraordinary life of Late Lance Naik Nazir Wani, Kashmir’s first Ashok Chakra awardee. Witness the journey of bravery, sacrifice, and military brotherhood. Coming soon! #ikhwan (sic)."

Who was Nazir Wani?

Lance Naik Nazir Wani joined the Indian Army in 2004 after giving up militancy. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra in 2019. Wani was the first Kashmiri to be awarded the Ashoka Chakra, the highest peacetime military award in India.

Wani, who belonged to the 162 Territorial Army Battalion of the Indian Army, was the recipient of Sena Medal twice. He died in November 2018 during an anti-militancy operation.