Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Baby Bump From 4-Month Pregnancy, Shares Throwback Photo From Maternity Days

Ileana D Cruz has taken a trip down the memory lane by sharing a photo from her pregnancy days. The actress embraced motherhood recently. The actress shared a mirror selfie of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Ileana D Cruz flaunts baby bump

On February 19, Ileana D Cruz took to her Instagram account to share a selfie of herself. The actress shared a monochrome photo in a black bikini. The actress’s hair was tied in a bun and she could be seen posing in a mirror in the bathroom.

A screengrab of Ileana's post | Image: Ileana D Cruz/Instagram

Sharing the photo, Ileana wrote in the caption, “A year ago, About 4 months pregnant’ with a red heart emoji”. The Barfi actress shared the photo when she was pregnant with her son Koa.

Ileana D'Cruz reveals the reason to name son Koa Phoenix

In a recent interview, Ileana D'Cruz spoke about her son Koa Phoenix Dolan. The actress said that she was initially convinced that she would have a girl child. She said: “I was convinced that I would have a girl. So, all I had were baby girl names and I didn't think about a single name for a boy. I wondered whether I should keep a few names ready as a backup, but then, I was sure it would be a girl.”

She also revealed the story behind her son's name and said that she wanted to give him a unique name. “I wanted to name my baby something unusual because I have a unique name, too. Koa somehow stood out. I spoke to Mike (Michael) about it, and even he found it cute. Phoenix is a name that's been in my mind for a while. Also, the line 'Rising from the ashes like a phoenix' is inspiring. In fact, I got a tattoo of a phoenix in 2018, which had a deep meaning for me. Mike loved the name and I hope Koa likes it too when he grows up", she added.