Imran Khan, known for his portrayal in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, is all set to make his acting comeback after almost a decade. The actor recently spoke to Vogue India and opened up about his decision to quit acting. Soon after the publication dropped a post on social media announcing the actor's comeback, his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington couldn't hold back and shared a post, cheering for him.

Imran Khan's girlfriend Lekha Washington reacts to his comeback announcement

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lekha shared a post on her Story in which she re-shared the post of Vogue that has "He's Back" written on it. Sharing the post, she dropped a fire emoticon.

Why did Imran Khan quit acting?

Speaking to Vogue, Imran confessed that he hit a low in 2016 where he felt broken inside but he didn't have to worry about the money. After working for a few years in the industry, the actor wasn't excited about his work. Around that time he also became a father and realised that he wanted to be his daughter's father rather than an actor. "I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter.”

Last year in December, Imran attended an event in Mumbai where his fans asked about his comeback on the silver screen. In response to this, the actor stated that he doesn’t have a clear answer to it but he has been reading scripts and having creative conversations with filmmakers. “So, Hopefully, next year,” he added.

Imran Khan made his debut in 1988 as a child artist in his uncle Aamir Khan's film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He has also starred in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar as young Aamir Khan. In 2008, he made his debut as a leading actor in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, co-starring Genelia D'Souza. He has also starred in films such as I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!