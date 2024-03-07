Advertisement

Imraan Khan left showbiz in 2015 after featuring in the film Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut. However, in an interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan revealed why he chose to leave Bollywood. While many speculated that his decision was motivated by a string of failed box office films, Imran shared that he delved into his emotional struggles.

Imran Khan reveals why he left Bollywood?

During the interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan recalled leaving Bollywood due to mental health struggles. He said, "I simply couldn’t be bothered to invest the time, energy and effort required to stay in this profession. I couldn’t bring myself to go to parties and socialise with people in the hope that someone would offer me a film."

Imran Khan continued, "I felt damaged on the inside and I wanted to fix that. If you pull a hamstring, you go to the physiotherapist. You don’t feel good mentally? Seek therapy." He further added, "This was one of those defining decisions of my life. If you speak to someone who has given up an addiction or gone off alcohol, they could tell you the exact number of days they’ve been sober. It’s the same for me with my mental health. It’s been 2,500 days since I started my analysis on March 13, 2017."

Imran Khan talks about his comeback in the industry

Imran has been away from Bollywood since 2015, and fans are eager to see him return to the industry. The actor, who is reading scripts and actively working on his comeback, has no intention of joining the rat race. According to him, in his twenties, he gravitated toward stories about young men, but now he prefers to "play characters that are truthful" to where he is in life.