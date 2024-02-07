Advertisement

Imran Khan, who made his film debut in the 2008 movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, was last seen in Katti Batti (2015) opposite Kangana Ranaut. The actor recently came into the limelight again after hinting at his comeback. In a recent interview, he revealed the reason behind taking a hiatus from acting.

Imran Khan does not regret taking a break from acting

Imran is now back in front of the camera on popular demand. The actor is starting off small, with a one-day shoot for now but hopefully, a movie schedule is in the works. In a conversation with Vogue India, Imran stated that he is not sorry that he left the scene for so long.

He said, “I hit a low in 2016 where I felt broken inside. At that point, it wasn’t my career because I wasn’t excited by it enough to want to work hard for it.” The actor added that he had recently embraced fatherhood and wanted to spend time with his newborn daughter.

Imran added, “I had recently become a father and thought, ‘This is valuable. This is something I take seriously.’ I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter.”

What’s next for Imran Khan?

According to Pinkvilla, Imran will end his eight-year acting hiatus shortly and lead a drama series, helmed by Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala. According to a source, the show will be an action spy drama in which, in contrast to his typical chocolate boy persona, he will play an intelligence officer.