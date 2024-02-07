Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

Imran Khan Reveals Reason Behind Taking A Break From Acting: I Felt Broken Inside..

Imran Khan came into the limelight again after hinting at his comeback. The actor recently revealed the reason behind taking a hiatus from acting.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Imran Khan
Imran Khan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Imran Khan, who made his film debut in the 2008 movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, was last seen in Katti Batti (2015) opposite Kangana Ranaut. The actor recently came into the limelight again after hinting at his comeback. In a recent interview, he revealed the reason behind taking a hiatus from acting. 

Imran Khan does not regret taking a break from acting

Imran is now back in front of the camera on popular demand. The actor is starting off small, with a one-day shoot for now but hopefully, a movie schedule is in the works. In a conversation with Vogue India, Imran stated that he is not sorry that he left the scene for so long. 

 

He said, “I hit a low in 2016 where I felt broken inside. At that point, it wasn’t my career because I wasn’t excited by it enough to want to work hard for it.” The actor added that he had recently embraced fatherhood and wanted to spend time with his newborn daughter. 

Imran added, “I had recently become a father and thought, ‘This is valuable. This is something I take seriously.’ I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter.”

Advertisement

 

What’s next for Imran Khan? 

According to Pinkvilla, Imran will end his eight-year acting hiatus shortly and lead a drama series, helmed by Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala. According to a source, the show will be an action spy drama in which, in contrast to his typical chocolate boy persona, he will play an intelligence officer.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement