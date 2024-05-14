Advertisement

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira recently announced her podcast Call Me Hopeful. A few days ago, she dropped a trailer offering a sneak peek of what the audience can expect from her upcoming podcast. In one of the segments, Imran Khan was seen talking about gaslighting and mental health. However, soon after she dropped the post, a user commented that the podcast is made by and for "elites". On noticing the comment, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor quickly shut down the troll.

I wish we could find a way to...: Imran Khan to troll

On Monday, Ira Khan shared a teaser of the first episode in which she can be seen accompanied by her cousin Imran and Dr Vikram Patel. In the clip, they can be seen discussing how mental health conversations have evolved over the years. They also touched upon the importance of mindfully consuming information online and whether it’s possible to diagnose ourselves as serial killers with the internet.

Soon after she dropped a post, a user commented, "Made by and for the elites. Awaiting discussions on mental health of marginalised people, workers, peasants and landless labourers especially women!" Acknowledging the message, Imran took to his Instagram Stories and slammed the user by sharing a positive message he received from a person who watched the podcast.

He shared the message with a note, “Here’s a message I received from a woman who actually watched the episode. I wish we could find a way to add to the conversation without tearing each other.”

When Imran Khan opened up about battling 'deep severe depression'

In an interview with Film Companion, the actor shared why it was important to take a step back and focus on himself and his well-being. He recalled that during 2016-2017 he decided to make his mental health his priority. He reasoned, “Being an actor is optional, these things are not optional.” Elaborating on why he decided to step back from films, he stated that he would not be capable of ‘functioning’. He added, “In those years, I was just not capable of doing these things. I was barely capable of functioning. When you are tackling deep and severe depression, just getting up in the morning and brushing your teeth and taking a shower is a monumental task.”

Now, Imran Khan is all set to make her comeback to the acting world with a cameo role in Vir Das-led Happy Patel.

