sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |

Published 19:12 IST, November 22nd 2024

Imtiaz Ali Clarifies There Was 'No Misdemeanour' On Alia Bhatt Starrer Highway Set: Nobody Was Sent

'Highway' is a 2014 drama film written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. Alia Bhatt gave one of the finest performances in the 2014 film, also starring Randeep Hooda.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Imtiaz Ali on Highway
Imtiaz Ali on Highway | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:12 IST, November 22nd 2024