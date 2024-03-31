×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Imtiaz Ali Mulling Over Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Starrer Jab We Met Sequel? Director Reveals

Imtiaz Ali directed the 2007 romance-comedy drama Jab We Met. The movie is headlined by Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor and became a classic cult.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jab We Met
Jab We Met | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila. Headlined by Diljeet Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the film will debut on Netflix on April 12. Ahead of the film’s release, Imtiaz spilt the beans on his iconic film Jab We Met starring Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor. 

I don't know whether I should ever make a sequel: Imtiaz Ali on Jab We Met 2 

Imtiaz Ali, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, opened up on the possibility of a sequel to his movies Jab We Met 2 and Love Aaj Kal. The filmmaker told the publication that while he has no plans to make sequels to the movie yet, he has 3 other scripts ready. 

A file photo of Imtiaz Ali | Image: Instagram 

The director said, “Well, no. No Love Aaj Kal 3, no Jab We Met 2 as of now. I don't know whether I should ever make a sequel but let's see.” He added, “I never say never but no plan as of now. But then yes I have 3 scripts that I am now crazily desperate to start getting onto making. I can't wait to start filming again.”

Advertisement

Did you know Bobby Deol was the first choice for Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jab We Met went on to become an evergreen favourite for ages to come. This 2007 superhit movie made people fall in love with the characters of Aditya and Geet, but do you know Shahid wasn’t the first choice of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali?

Advertisement
Jab We Met official poster | Image: IMDb

 

Imtiaz Ali originally wanted to cast Animal star Bobby Deol in this romantic comedy-drama but things couldn’t work out. Both actor and filmmaker have different versions of why Bobby couldn’t make it to the final cut. The duo were very good friends at one point in time but that never translated on the big screen.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham...

Big B's K3G Trivia

a minute ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Shaheen on Babar Azam

4 minutes ago
Yash's family, Ram Charan family

Stars Celebrate Easter

4 minutes ago
Triple murder in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Triple Murder in Lucknow

5 minutes ago
BJP MP convoy attacked

BJP MP's Convoy Attacked

5 minutes ago
Rainfall

'Orange Alert' in NE

5 minutes ago
Crew Box Office Collection

Female Led Heist Movies

8 minutes ago
No Parking, Halting on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg Tomorrow: Delhi Police

Mathura Road

9 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay On Dissing Debutant

9 minutes ago
Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan Fan

11 minutes ago
AIFF member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two female Players

Deepak released on bail

13 minutes ago
Christina Ricci

Christina On Finances

13 minutes ago
Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

Reese On Kerry

14 minutes ago
Sussane Khan

Hrithik With Saba-Sussane

15 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express Meme

16 minutes ago
nia

NIA DG

18 minutes ago
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming

Osasuna vs Real Madrid

23 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika-Arjun Easter

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 9th List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs With The Best Sense Of Humour

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  3. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories8 hours ago

  4. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. BSF Foils Intrusion Attempt, Recovers China-Made Pak Drone in Punjab

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo