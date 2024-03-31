Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila. Headlined by Diljeet Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the film will debut on Netflix on April 12. Ahead of the film’s release, Imtiaz spilt the beans on his iconic film Jab We Met starring Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor.

I don't know whether I should ever make a sequel: Imtiaz Ali on Jab We Met 2

Imtiaz Ali, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, opened up on the possibility of a sequel to his movies Jab We Met 2 and Love Aaj Kal. The filmmaker told the publication that while he has no plans to make sequels to the movie yet, he has 3 other scripts ready.

A file photo of Imtiaz Ali | Image: Instagram

The director said, “Well, no. No Love Aaj Kal 3, no Jab We Met 2 as of now. I don't know whether I should ever make a sequel but let's see.” He added, “I never say never but no plan as of now. But then yes I have 3 scripts that I am now crazily desperate to start getting onto making. I can't wait to start filming again.”

Did you know Bobby Deol was the first choice for Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jab We Met went on to become an evergreen favourite for ages to come. This 2007 superhit movie made people fall in love with the characters of Aditya and Geet, but do you know Shahid wasn’t the first choice of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali?

Jab We Met official poster | Image: IMDb

Imtiaz Ali originally wanted t o cast Animal star Bobby Deol in this romantic comedy-drama but things couldn’t work out. Both actor and filmmaker have different versions of why Bobby couldn’t make it to the final cut. The duo were very good friends at one point in time but that never translated on the big screen.