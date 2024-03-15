Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s performance in Highway (2014) earned her massive critical appreciation. The Imtiaz Ali directorial marked the actress’ second feature film. Years after the release of the movie, the filmmaker stated that Alia was not his first choice for the role.

Imtiaz Ali wanted to cast a ‘more seasoned' actress for Highway

In an interview with Mashable India, Imtiaz Ali detailed how Alia Bhatt was not even a choice for him while looking for the cast of Highway. Since the film was on a ‘mature subject’, the director admitted he was looking to cast an older, more seasoned actress. He shared, “During Highway, I always thought I would cast an older actress. Since it was a mature subject I wanted someone who was above 30.” Alia, at the time, was a mere 20 years old.

Alia Bhatt in a still from Highway | Image: IMDb

Imtiaz Ali said that Alia was ‘young’, however, he admitted that she did have potential. Detailing how he zeroed her for the role, the filmmaker said, “Alia was young, but I could see potential in her. I had not watched Student Of The Year by then. I met Alia when she came to watch the movie Love Shuv Tey Chiken Khurana with her mother. There is grace and beauty to her as an actor and a lot of emotional potential. So I asked her if she would read the script I was sending.”

Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali confesses Alia Bhatt was not comfortable featuring in all scenes in Highway

In the same conversation, Imtiaz Ali also recalled how Alia Bhatt reacted when she read the script. He remembered not getting a call back from her for 2 days. He recalled, “so I called her and asked if she read the script. She was a bit overwhelmed and felt it was too much to do. She had an issue that she was there in every scene.”

Advertisement

Cast of Highway with director Imtiaz Ali | Iamge: IMDb

He further admitted that the entire unit of the film was unsure of whether Alia was the right choice. He added, “to convince them I made her tell the story in her way. By the end, everyone was like nobody else could do this role but Alia.” The actress and the director went on to win accolades for the film while also starrer Randeep Hooda.