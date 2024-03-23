×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 18:11 IST

Imtiaz Ali Says 'Suggestive' Lyrics Have Been A Part Of Punjabi Folk As He Defends Chamkila's Music

"Boldness or that suggestiveness is the part of Punjabi culture," said Imtiaz Ali, who portrays the life and times of musician Amar Singh Chamkila in his next.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chamkila
A still from the set | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amar Singh Chamkila is the first biopic that Imtiaz Ali has directed. The Bollywood musical inspired by the life and times of Amar Singh Chamkila, the popular Punjabi singer in the '80s who was shot dead with his singer-wife Amarjot in 1988. The film starring musician-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra will premiere on OTT on April 12. Imtiaz shared his opinion on famed musician who was slain at the age of 27 and also touched upon the controversial nature of his lyrics.

Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila | Image: YouTube screengrab

Imtiaz listened to Chamkila's music to understand his psyche

The Rockstar director said that he started listening to Chamkila's songs before making the film to understand the psyche of the musician, who courted controversies with the lyrics of his songs.

A still from Amar Singh Chamkila | Image: YouTube screengrab


   
"There is an art in expressing something which is slightly bold without saying a bad word, but the so-called objectionable part of his lyrics were always suggestive. That's like how it has been in old Punjabi folk as well, especially the songs that women sing in Punjab have that boldness or that suggestiveness, and that's a part of our culture," Imtiaz told PTI. Some of Chamkila's popular songs include Takue Te Takua, Pehle Lalkare Naal, Jatt Di Dushmani, and devotional tracks like Baba Tera Nankana and Talwar Main Kalgidhar Di.

Imtiaz travels to the heart of Punjab for Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

The filmmaker said that the upcoming biopic that took him to different corners of Punjab. The state has served as a backdrop in many of his stories like Jab We Met and When Harry Met Sejal, but Amar Singh Chamkila helped him connect with people from the interiors of the state.
   
"We travelled to small villages and met people who make most of this state and this country, which are rural people. They don't claim to be intellectuals and are connected by music or cinema. To connect with those people and the rawness of the land, has been interesting, unlike my other experiences," Imtiaz shared.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 18:11 IST

