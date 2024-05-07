Advertisement

Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, was widely hailed by the audience. The audience loved Kareena and Shahid's chemistry, but not many knew that they broke up while they were still shooting for the movie. Director Imtiaz Ali, in a recent interview, shared that the ex-couple's strained relationship never showed up on set.

No blemish, nothing at all: Imtiaz Ali

In a conversation with Galatta India, Imtiaz offered a peak into the Jab We Met set after the breakup of Kareena and Shahid. He revealed that were still left with the shooting of a few scenes, but they never let their personal lives impact their professional ones. “Most of the film was shot. There were two days after their so-called break-up that we had to shoot. They were absolutely professional. No blemish, nothing at all, whatever is happening in their personal lives,” he said.

(A poster of Jab We Met | Image: Instagram)

The former couple's romance blossomed on the sets of Fida in 2004 and they dated until 2007. What led to their breakup is best known to them.

(A file photo of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were not the first choice for Jab We Met

In the same segment, Imtiaz shared he wanted to cast Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta. During the shooting of Socha Na Tha, starring Bobby's cousin Abhay Deol, the filmmaker spent a lot of time with the Animal actor. Owing to this, he thought of casting Bobby but it couldn't happen as the actor was busy with some other work. "Bobby was doing some other work, so I thought let it be, let’s not make this film together. We shook hands on that,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali is basking in the success of his recently released movie Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.