India Vs Australia: Anushka Sharma's Reaction To Virat Kohli's SCG Dismisaal Sums Up Indian Cricket Fans' Mood

Anushka Sharma has been a big support for Virat Kohli during the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The Zero actress attended all the previous matches of the series to cheer for him and team India. Today as well, she joined Virat’s brother, Vikas, in the stands during the New Year Test in Sydney. Unfortunately, Virat Kohli was dismissed after scoring just 17 runs. While Kohli appeared visibly frustrated with his performance, the reaction of Anushka Sharma soon started going around the internet.

Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli’s fail goes viral

Today, January 3, 2025, the first day of the final Test match between India and Australia unfolded at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Anushka Sharma attended the match, sitting next to Virat Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, dressed in black. On her other side was Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah’s wife. They were seen enthusiastically cheering and clapping for Team India.

However, when Virat Kohli lost his wicket after scoring 17 runs off 69 balls, Anushka’s disappointment was evident. India’s first innings concluded with a total of 185 runs. Her reaction has since gone viral on social media. One user remarked, “She is representing us,” while another quipped, “If ‘Fir PR ko paisa khilana padega’ had a face.”

Virat Kohli appreciates Anushka Sharma for supporting him in ‘thick and thin’

Earlier, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently welcomed the new year 2025 together in Sydney. A video of the couple strolling through the city streets in coordinated black outfits went viral online.