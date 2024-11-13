sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 07:20 IST, November 13th 2024

Indianness Lost: Laapataa Ladies Title Change Ahead Of Oscars 2024 Campaign Invites Criticism

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have begun with the campaign for Laapataa Ladies aka Lost Ladies in New York where they were hosted by chef Vikas Khanna.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
New poster of Laapataa Ladies.
New poster of Laapataa Ladies. | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

07:20 IST, November 13th 2024