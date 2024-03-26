×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Inside Kangana Ranaut's Manali House: From Sloping Roofs To Contemporary Furniture

Kangana Ranaut's new Manali house is an extension of her old house designed in a cottage style with sloping roofs that offer panoramic views of the mountains.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut | Image:Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
Kangana Ranaut is creating a heavy buzz on the internet after the Bharatiya Janta Party announced her name as one of their candidates to be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The actress will be contesting from Mandi. However, her journey has been inspiring. Kangana left her hometown in Manali at a young age to pursue her acting career. Eventually, with her performances in films like Tanu Weds Manu and Queen, the actress carved her niche in the film industry. Lately, the actress built the house of her dreams in Manali and shared glimpses of her luxury abode in the mountains.

 

 

Inside Kangana Ranaut's Manali house

Kangana's new Manali house is an extension of her old house as the expansive property is designed in a cottage style with sloping roofs that offer panoramic views of the mountains and nature around. The actress' mansion is spread across over 7600 sq. ft and consists of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

 

 

The living room has been constructed in such a way as to give a mountain view. It is a massive space enclosed in glass to give a perfect place to enjoy a serene view.

 

 

Moving on to Kangana's living room, it has an earthy palette with contemporary furniture. To give the essence of a classic mountain home, the ceiling has been made using old timber, completed with an exquisite chandelier. Not to miss the exquisite staircase an ode to Himachal, its various traditions, art, and people.

 

 

Next to the living area is a bar space painted in a pastel green colour and pendant-style lights to accentuate the interior.

 

 

Kangana's master bedroom has old-style furniture, a customised dresser, armchairs, elaborate bed with bedside lamps. Seemingly all have been sourced from different places and then customised to give it a personalised look.

 

 

A look at the vibrant temple inside Kangana Ranaut's house

Inside the exquisite house is a vibrant temple that has several deities and a huge shivling. The door of the temple has been designed by Lalji Handicrafts, Rajasthan. It is an old-fashioned, hand-painted door with the drawings of several Hindu deities on it. The idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Durga have been placed on a podium while a Shivling is placed at the centre of the temple.

Outside Kangana Ranaut's Manali house

The actress' house has an elaborate garden where she often spends her afternoons with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Her lush green garden gives a picturesque view of the snow-covered peaks. Kangana's outdoor areas are also packed with a certain sense of character, be it her parking area or pebbled walkways. All these ensure a perfect combination of Indian and European charm.

 

 

From indoor to outdoor, Kangana Ranaut's Manali house exudes charm and nothing less.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Whatsapp logo