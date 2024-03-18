Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi has achieved for himself what makes for a formidable career graph. The actor commenced his journey in front of the camera in 2003 with Chigurida Kanasu. He went onto essay character roles in films like Run, Apaharan, Omkara, Bunty aur Babli and Raavan, to name a few, over the years. It has only been very recently that the actor has entered the ambit of the mainstream, having shouldered front and centre his first leading role - that of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The actor currently resides in Mumbai with his wife and daughter.

Advertisement

Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Mumbai residence



Pankaj Tripathi resides in Mumbai's Madh Island. The apartment offers a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. The decor for the interiors reflects Tripathi's humble upbringing, tying in beautifully with his wife Mridula Tripathi's simplistic aesthetic. The entrance is spacious, allowing one scope to breath away from the ever-going hustle bustle of Mumbai. The apartment stands enveloped by a patch of green gardens, adding beautifully to the blue hues of the sea-facing view.

Advertisement

The alter, adorned with a painting of Lord Ganesh forms the heart of common area, where Tripathi and his family often get clicked after offering their prayers. The balcony carries an old world aesthetic with a cream and white colour palette.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The common area appears to be the Tripathi family's favourite spot



The living area of the house, set against the balcony, a view of which is provided through the clear Japanese style doors, is evidently a favourite with the Tripathi trio. Most of their celebratory family photos, be it for festivals like Diwali, events like the New Years or even a casual selfie, are all clicked on their sofa against the aforementioned doors. A prime possession of Tripathi's, when it comes to the place's interiors, is a wood carved portrait of the actor sporting a pensive yet cheeky expression.

Advertisement



On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Stree 2 and Metro...In Dino.