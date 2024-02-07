Advertisement

BREAKING: Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha. Shri Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha at the Ayodhya Temple will begin at 12:30 p.m. The historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will kickstart in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Celebrities arrive at Ram Mandir

Several videos from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple have surfaced online. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkumar Hirani, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have all arrived at the temple to attend the grand ceremony. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Anupam Kher have also visited the Ram Mandir.

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will take place today in the temple town of Ayodhya, amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha' will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a number of distinguished guests.

Who all from Bollywood will attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony?

Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, and Asha Bhosle, among others, will attend the ceremony. Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields have been invited to attend the ceremony.

