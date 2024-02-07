Advertisement

BREAKING: Several celebrities including Shefali Shah, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and others arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony will take place today, January 22. Shri Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha at the Ayodhya Temple will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Celebrities arrive at Ram Mandir

Several videos from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple have surfaced online. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkumar Hirani, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have all arrived at the temple to attend the grand ceremony. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Anupam Kher have also visited the Ram Mandir.

#WATCH | Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty arrive at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/0KCYCaQz9R — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will take place today in the temple town of Ayodhya, amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratistha will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a number of distinguished guests. The Vedic rituals for Ram Lalla's Pran-Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya began on January 16, one week before the main ceremony.