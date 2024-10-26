Published 21:25 IST, November 13th 2024
Interesting Women Roles Needs To Be Written In Cinema And OTT Space, Says Rajshri Deshpande
Actor Rajshri Deshpande, known for her roles in OTT shows like Trial by Fire and Sacred Games, believes there's a need for diverse female characters.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajshree Deshpande | Image: IMDb
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:25 IST, November 13th 2024