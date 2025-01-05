Internet Latches On To Vidya Balan's Now Deleted Post On Rohit Sharma

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has dropped himself from the ongoing Sydney Test against Australia owing to his poor form. Since then, he has been hailed by several actors for taking a break. After Farhan Akhtar, Vidya Balan has come out in cricket support, hailing his leadership. While a section of the internet is praising the actress, another section is busy trolling her for allegedly posting a PR-forwarded WhatsApp message on her Instagram, which she deleted later.

First look at Vidya Balan's post for Rohit Sharma

Taking to her X, Vidya Balan wrote, "Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR!! To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage … More power to you … Respect !! @ImRo45".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

However, according to Reddit users, Vidya had also posted on Instagram which she later deleted upon realising she had posted a screengrab of the 'PR WhatsApp message'.

Netizens heavily troll Vidya Balan for posting PR messages for Rohit Sharma

A Reddit user shared a screengrab of Vidya's Instagram post for Rohit Sharma and claimed that she deleted it within seconds of posting. It is alleged that Sharma's PR sent the message to Vidya Balan to post for him.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

Soon after the Reddit user shared the post, the netizens flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "And here I was assuming Farhan's post was as a genuine follower of cricket smh, guess it was also a PR post." Another wrote, "Farhan's post was very weird given he doesn't even follow Rohit." A third user wrote, "Lol so Farhan's one wasn't genuine either. This is really embarrassing."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

Not just on Reddit, Vidya was also trolled on X. A user pointed out that she wasn't following the cricketer and yet dropped a post for him. "First you follow Rohit on Instagram mam. Then support him," read the comment. Another user wrote, "Side effects of doing Bhool Bhulaiya 3 that you have to do this pt now." A third user wrote, "So now washed-up actors are being paid for PR stunts of a cricketer?"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Vidya Balan is yet to react to the trolling over her alleged Instagram post for Rohit Sharma.

What's next for Vidya Balan?