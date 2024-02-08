Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

Ira Khan Lifts Husband Nupur Shikhare In First Photos From Their Wedding Reception

Ira Khan's husband Nupur Shikhare took to his social media handle to drop first photos from their wedding reception. Sharing the photos, he penned a sweet note.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare | Image:Nupur Shikhare/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ira Khan tied the knot with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare at a grand wedding in Udaipur on January 10. The couple earlier had a registered marriage on January 3. Following their wedding reception on January 13, Nupur Shikhare took to his social media handle to drop first pictures from the ceremony with Ira Khan. 

Nupur Shikhare shares first photos from wedding reception

In the first photo, Nupur can be seen graciously posing with Ira Khan. Meanwhile, in the next one, Ira can be seen lifting her husband up. Nupur looked a bit surprised and sharing the photo, he captioned, "I want to be Very Married with you bubs♠️♥️." Soon after they made the post, their friends and fans showered them with well wishes for their future.

Nupur and Ira Khan from their wedding reception | Image; Nupur Shikhare/Instagram
Nupur and Ira Khan from their wedding reception | Image; Nupur Shikhare/Instagram

 

For the unversed, after their big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur, the newlyweds hosted a reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Saturday. The couple looked radiant in their ethnic ensembles. Several A-listers from the industry attended Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception including Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and more.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's unique wedding theme

Fitness coach Nupur Shikhare followed a unique theme during his wedding festivitiesin Mumbai. Nupur grabbed attention for sprinting his way to the wedding venue, where he signed the wedding documents in his sports wear alongside Ira Khan. Meanwhile, Ira and Nupur tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur in attendance of their family members and loved ones. Reportedly, Ira and Nupur met during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple got engaged in September 2022. He proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated. Earlier this year on January 3, the couple made it official by signing the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

