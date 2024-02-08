Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have officially kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur with their mehendi ceremony today, January 8. The ceremony started from 11:30 AM onwards, followed by Hi-tea. Ira's cousin Zayn Khan has shared a bunch of photos offering a glimpse of the love-filled ceremony, decor and more. However, what grabbed our attention was Imran Khan with his girlfriend.

Imran Khan attends Ira Khan-Nupur's wedding with girlfriend Lekha Washington

Taking to Instagram Zayn shared a photo featuring Imran and Lekha, donning floral tiara. Imran can be seen in a beige suit, while Lekha dons a floral lehenga. The photo also features Imran's daughter. Sharing the photos, Zayn wrote, "Instagram cropped this photo in my last post :( so here’s the whole thing because it is JUST GORGEOUS!!"

(A photo from Ira and Nupur pre-wedding album | Image: Instagram)

Earlier, she shared a series of photos offering a glimpse of her mehendi. She has inscribed "I&N" on her hand with mehendi. The post also features Ira Khan in an all-white ensemble, while Nupur is in a pink shirt and beige pants layered with a maroon waistcoat.

"I’m ALL IN for I & N love youuu both more than my heart can hold so I got your initials with as many hearts as my hand could fit and yes, imara stacked four flower crowns on my head," read her caption.

What more do we know about Ira Khan's Udaipur wedding?

The family of Ira and Nupur kicked off the pre-wedding festivities with a Welcome Dinner on January 7. On January 9, the couple will host the haldi ceremony, followed by a traditional wedding ceremony on January 10 at 4:30 PM. The couple will then head to Mumbai and host a star-studded reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on January 13.

(A photo of Ira and Nupur from their wedding album | Image: Instagram)

Ira and Nupur signed the marriage registration document on January 3 at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai in the presence of Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and others.

