Jimmy Shergill, who was last seen in a Netflix web show titled Choona, recently got candid about playing supporting roles in movies. The actor opened up on his feelings about not playing a lead in the movie or if it makes him feel insecure. He said while he might feel insecure about playing lead eventually he prefers to do characters who are more memorable in the long run.

Jimmy Shergill on not playing lead in movies

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Jimmy was asked about the turning point in his career where he was doing more supporting roles than the lead ones. The actor said he is always on the lookout for something interesting no matter the time screen.

He said, “I am an actor I have to look at something interesting to do. I saw something new in a supporting role I did that rather than doing the same run-of-the-mill lead roles. I am glad I did that because those roles are remembered more today than the lead role I did around the same time so as an actor you just got to follow your heart. Everyone gets insecure but it should never be visible in your work.”

What changed for Jimmy Shergill after Mohabbatein success?

Jimmy also talked about the limitations of being typecast after the success of the 2000 hit film Mohabbatein. The actor desired a more varied career for which he made decisions about picking different roles.

He said, "After working a lot for the first two years, I returned the signing amount to a lot of people because I wanted to do something different. Because this chocolate boy thing was a little too much at the time," he shared. Films like Munna Bhai, Haasil, and Yahaan provided the diversity he sought and prevented him from being stuck in a particular image.