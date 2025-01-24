Is Sara Ali Khan Dating Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Band Of Maharajas Actor Finally Breaks Silence

Sara Ali Khan's love life has been the talk of the time since she made her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. Last year, she was rumoured to be dating actor and model Arjun Pratap Bajwa as she was snapped with him at Kedarnath. Now, a year later, Arjun has addressed the dating rumours and said, "what people have to write, they will write."

Arjun Pratap Bajwa opens up about dating Sara Ali Khan

In an interview with Team Varinder Chawla, Arjun reacted to the ongoing rumours and said that's their job whereas he is just focusing on himself. "So, whatever people have to write, they will write. That’s their job. They’re doing their job. I just focus on myself and what I have to do, and it doesn’t really bother me.” Meanwhile, Sara is yet to react to the dating rumours.

(A viral photo of the rumoured couple | Image: Reddit)

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa?

He is the son of politician Fateh Singh Bajwa, a senior member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Punjab. He was an assistant on Singh is Bliing and has worked in the film Band of Maharajas. Apart from being an actor and model, he is also a fitness enthusiast. He is a trained MMA fighter.

(A file photo of Arjun | Image Instagram)

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is in the news owing to her rumoured past relationship with Veer Pahariya. The duo shared a screen space in the recently released movie Sky Force where they played each other's husband and wife. Their crackling chemistry is being hailed by the audience.

