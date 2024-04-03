×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 20:39 IST

Is Sridevi Biopic In Works? Husband Boney Kapoor Reveals

Talking about the potential of a Sridevi biopic, Boney Kapoor openly discussed the idea but clarified his position on the decision not to make one.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Boney Kapoor is currently gearing up for his next production Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. During one of the promotional interviews for the movie, the producer was asked about the potential for a biopic honouring the life of his late wife, the legendary actress Sridevi. While he openly discussed the subject, Boney clarified his position on the biopic and why he didn’t want to make one. 

Boney Kapoor dismisses potential Sridevi biopic

In a conversation with DNA India, Boney was asked about his stance on a possible Sridevi biopic. The producer said, “She was a very private person, and her life should remain private. I don't think there ever will be. Till the time I live, I will not allow this to happen."

 

Sridevi was Boney’s second wife after Mona Shourie, whom he was married to from 1983 to 1996. He tied the knot with the English Vinglish star after falling in love with her in 1997. The couple welcomed their first child, Janhvi Kapoor, in 1997. Their second daughter, Khushi Kapoor was ushered into the world three years later. 

Both of the kids are carrying on their late mother's legacy. While Khushi began her acting career with The Archies in 2023, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. Boney is also a father to his two kids with his previous late wife, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

What’s next for Boney Kapoor?

On the work front, Boney Kapoor’s production Maidaan will make its theatrical debut on April 10. Based on a true story, the film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India. Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 20:39 IST

