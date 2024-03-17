×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Is Tabu-Kareena-Kriti's Crew Inspired By This Airline's Fiasco? Here's What We Know

A part of the internet is talking about how Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu seem to have been inspired by Kingfisher Airlines Fiasco. Know the truth.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Crew Movie
Crew Movie | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The anticipation surrounding the upcoming film Crew reached new heights yesterday when its trailer was released, instantly elevating it to one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the season. Featuring an impressive cast including Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, the film explores the lives of three air hostesses and the sudden twists that fate throws their way.

Is Crew inspired by a real-life story?

Offering an entertaining glimpse into the movie's narrative, the trailer promises a blend of humour and intrigue, hinting at a storyline infused with elements of crime. However, recent speculation suggests that Crew might have drawn inspiration from a real-life aviation saga that captured the nation's attention over a decade ago.

 

 

The rumours circulating about the film's plot draw parallels to the infamous bankruptcy saga of Kingfisher Airlines, owned by business tycoon Vijay Mallya. Observers have pointed out striking resemblances between certain moments and dialogues in the trailer and events from the airline's tumultuous history.

What makes people think Crew is based on the Kingfisher Airlines debacle?

For instance, a scene featuring Kareena's character expressing frustration over serving complimentary meals to passengers fuels speculation, as it mirrors grievances aired during the Kingfisher Airlines crisis. Furthermore, the film's setting within an airline named Kohinoor Airlines bears a striking similarity to the defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Kingfisher Airlines, once hailed for its exceptional service and innovative offerings, including in-flight entertainment on domestic routes, ultimately succumbed to financial woes and ceased operations in 2012. The fallout from its collapse echoed nationally, with thousands of employees left unpaid and Vijay Mallya fleeing the country amidst mounting legal troubles.

 

 

Returning to Crew, the film will also have a cameo of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma joining the leading ladies. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, known for his work on Lootcase (2020), and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, Crew is set to hit theatres on March 29.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

