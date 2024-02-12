Advertisement

Isha Koppikar recently announced that she has parted ways with her husband Timmy Narang in 2009. Amid this, the actress was snapped for the first time at a birthday party of Usha Kakade with her daughter. Several images and videos are going viral on the internet in which she can be seen happily interacting with the guests.

Isha Koppikar makes a rare appearance after her divorce from Timmy Narang

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Isha looks pretty in a black ensemble, accessorised with statement earrings. Her daughter looks cute in a white crop top paired with a matching skirt and jacket. In several images, Usha who seems close to the actress was seen feeding her birthday cake to the actress.

The party was also attended by Zeenat Aman, Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji, Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, among others.

About Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang

After dating for nine years, the couple got married in 2009. They had been married for almost 14 years, before announcing divorce. According to a report, the estranged couple shared a joint statement that they contemplated for a year and a half before proceeding to file for divorce. They amicably decided to part ways and divorce was granted in November 2023.

Advertisement

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

"Both of us are now free to move on with our lives, which is a fact. So, I don't see why there should be any confusion regarding that. While I haven't read the latest report, considering the legal option isn't even an option because the divorce has already come through. It's as simple as that," read the statement.

Amid the separation, Isha has reportedly moved out of their house with daughter Rianna.