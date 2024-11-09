Published 21:35 IST, November 9th 2024
Ishq Reunion: Ajay Devgn-Aamir Khan Evoke Nostalgia At Tera Yaar Hoon Main Muhurat | WATCH
Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan came together for the muhurat launch of the film Tera Yaar Hoon Main where fans were reminded of their 1997 film Ishq.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan attend Muhurat of Tera Yaar Hoon Main | Image: Varinder Chawla
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:25 IST, November 9th 2024