sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 21:35 IST, November 9th 2024

Ishq Reunion: Ajay Devgn-Aamir Khan Evoke Nostalgia At Tera Yaar Hoon Main Muhurat | WATCH

Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan came together for the muhurat launch of the film Tera Yaar Hoon Main where fans were reminded of their 1997 film Ishq.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan attend Muhurat of Tera Yaar Hoon Main
Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan attend Muhurat of Tera Yaar Hoon Main | Image: Varinder Chawla
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:25 IST, November 9th 2024