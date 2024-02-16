Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Ishq Vishk Sequel Starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan Release Date Out

Ishq Vishk Sequel titled Ishq Vishk Rebound is headlined by a fresh cast of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ishq Vishk Rebound
Ishq Vishk Rebound | Image:X
The 2003 hit film Ishq Vishk has got itself a sequel titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. The movie is headlined by a fresh cast of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. 

 

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the film will make its theatrical debut on 28 June 2024.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

