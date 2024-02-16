Updated February 16th, 2024 at 12:38 IST
Ishq Vishk Sequel Starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan Release Date Out
The 2003 hit film Ishq Vishk has got itself a sequel titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. The movie is headlined by a fresh cast of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.
Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the film will make its theatrical debut on 28 June 2024.
