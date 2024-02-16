Advertisement

The 2003 hit film Ishq Vishk has got itself a sequel titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. The movie is headlined by a fresh cast of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the film will make its theatrical debut on 28 June 2024.