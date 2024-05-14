Advertisement

Though Jackie Shroff is known to maintain an overall friendly demeanour with the public and the paparazzi, the actor has decided to take legal recourse with regards to the unbridled use of his persona. The actor has moved the Delhi High Court, requesting a ban on the usage of his name, and personality attributes by several entities for unchecked commercial gain.

What is Jackie Shroff's main complaint?



Jackie Shroff's plea has commenced on the path of legal recourse, with summons having been issued by Justice Sanjeev Narula to the entities mentioned on the lawsuit. The consideration of the matter has now been scheduled for Wednesday. Jackie Shroff's counsel said, "Jackie Shroff is so well known. People will think it is endorsed by him. He has a certain marketability to his name. It can't be done without his consent."

The primary concern being flagged by the actor's counsel is the fact that the actor's voice and mannerisms are being used in a "distasteful" manner, which can eventually harm his reputation. The counsel added, "All are using his name, images and earning huge money. This is all defamatory stuff...there are distasteful dirty words in voice over. There is nothing legitimate about any of this."

Jackie Shroff has a trademark right over 'Bhidu'



For the unversed, the term 'Bhidu', almost synonymous with Jackie Shroff's public persona, is actually registered under the actor's name with a trade mark right. Shroff's appeal to the Delhi High Court then, also alleges infringement of his trade mark rights on the term. A PTI report further elaborates the sale of merchandise, ringtones, wallpapers, "insulting" memes and GIFs and the use of artificial intelligence as part and parcel of their grievances.

Additionally, Shroff's counsel is also relying on orders passed by the High Court in similar cases involving Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.

(with inputs from PTI)