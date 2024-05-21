Advertisement

Jackie Shroff, currently busy shooting for his film Singham Again, has expressed his gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir government for their unwavering support to film industry professionals visiting the UT for shooting movies and other projects. He praised the hospitality and seamless cooperation he received during his time in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the helpfulness and kindness of the people and the support from the administration.

Jackie Shroff commented on the beauty of the region and its people, noting the enjoyment and support from various sectors, including the film industry, police, army, and local residents. He also appreciated the presence of numerous tourists and the overall positive atmosphere.

"The people here are incredibly helpful and kind, and the administration is very supportive," Jackie Shroff told ANI. "The way this place is beautiful; the same way your people are beautiful. It was a lot of fun. You have handled so much. And film support, police support, army support, people's support, everyone's support. And it was nice to see so many tourists. Everyone enjoyed. The people here also enjoyed it. We enjoyed it the most. We love you very much," he added.

What more do we know about Singham Again?

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film is the third installment of the super-hit franchise, following Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), both of which were box office hits. Singham Again is scheduled for a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.