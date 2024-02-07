Jackie Shroff Recalls Being Rejected By Wife Ayesha's Family Because Of His Appearance

Advertisement

Jackie Shroff tied the knot with long time partner Ayesha Shroff on June 5, 1987. With their marriage soon entering its 37th year, the veteran actor recently opened up about how Ayesha's family had initially rejected him owing to his disheveled appearance. Shroff also went on to elaborate how he changed for the better so that he could get Ayesha's family's approval.

Advertisement

Jackie Shroff was initially rejected by Ayesha Shroff's family



Jackie Shroff recently made an appearance on his daughter Krishna Shroff's YouTube channel. When asked by his daughter to revisit his love story with her and Tiger Shroff's mother - Ayesha, Jackie revealed that he initially stood rejected by Ayesha's family. Jackie also recalled how it was Ayesha's grandmother who was the most against him.

Advertisement



He said, "I remember walking in the door the first time I was dating your mother and I was wearing an open kind of T-shirt or sweater… which had holes, as many as you can count. And then I had long hippie hair, and a moustache and black pants and… I must have looked like no mother would accept this guy. That was the reason she got pulled. (She was told) ‘What are you doing with this kind of chap?' "

Advertisement

How did Jackie Shroff turn the situation around?



Jackie further revealed that being rejected by Ayesha's family served as quite the wake up call for him. He detailed how he straightened out his appearance, starting taking care of his grooming with his focus being on looking "presentable". It was then that he approached Ayesha's family once again, this time with the intention of marrying their daughter.

Advertisement



He said, "I (straightened up) and I married her. I changed my clothes, started behaving myself, started cleaning my nails, started brushing my teeth. I started looking presentable. And then I went and I said ‘Now can I marry your daughter?' " Jackie and Ayesha ended up tying the knot in 1987 - the date, June 5, also marking the latter's birthday, making it a double celebration. They welcomed son Tiger Shroff in 1990 followed by their daughter Krishna Shroff in 1993.