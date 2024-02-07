English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Jackie Shroff Recalls Being Rejected By Wife Ayesha's Family Because Of His Appearance

Jackie Shroff recently revealed that wife Ayesha Shroff's family had rejected him right away on their first meeting owing to his disheveled style.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Shroff
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Shroff | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jackie Shroff tied the knot with long time partner Ayesha Shroff on June 5, 1987. With their marriage soon entering its 37th year, the veteran actor recently opened up about how Ayesha's family had initially rejected him owing to his disheveled appearance. Shroff also went on to elaborate how he changed for the better so that he could get Ayesha's family's approval.

Advertisement

Jackie Shroff was initially rejected by Ayesha Shroff's family


Jackie Shroff recently made an appearance on his daughter Krishna Shroff's YouTube channel. When asked by his daughter to revisit his love story with her and Tiger Shroff's mother - Ayesha, Jackie revealed that he initially stood rejected by Ayesha's family. Jackie also recalled how it was Ayesha's grandmother who was the most against him.

Advertisement


He said, "I remember walking in the door the first time I was dating your mother and I was wearing an open kind of T-shirt or sweater… which had holes, as many as you can count. And then I had long hippie hair, and a moustache and black pants and… I must have looked like no mother would accept this guy. That was the reason she got pulled. (She was told) ‘What are you doing with this kind of chap?' "

Advertisement

How did Jackie Shroff turn the situation around?


Jackie further revealed that being rejected by Ayesha's family served as quite the wake up call for him. He detailed how he straightened out his appearance, starting taking care of his grooming with his focus being on looking "presentable". It was then that he approached Ayesha's family once again, this time with the intention of marrying their daughter. 

Advertisement


He said, "I (straightened up) and I married her. I changed my clothes, started behaving myself, started cleaning my nails, started brushing my teeth. I started looking presentable. And then I went and I said ‘Now can I marry your daughter?' " Jackie and Ayesha ended up tying the knot in 1987 - the date, June 5, also marking the latter's birthday, making it a double celebration. They welcomed son Tiger Shroff in 1990 followed by their daughter Krishna Shroff in 1993.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 21:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News35 minutes ago

  2. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  3. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement