Updated April 1st, 2024 at 22:23 IST

Jackky Bhagnani Celebrates 13 Years Of FALTU: It is Where It All Started For Me

Jackky Bhagnani headlined the 2011 comedy-drama movie F.A.L.T.U which also starred Angad, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Puja Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Faltu movie
Faltu movie | Image:IMDB
  • 2 min read
Jackky Bhagnani headlined the 2011 comedy film F.A.L.T.U. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the film marked the breakthrough of the actor and others in the role. The movie has completed 13 years of release the lead actor is celebrating the success. 

Jackky Bhagnani calls F.A.L.T.U a ‘dream come true’ 

 The film FALTU which was released in 2011, and starred Jackky Bhagnani, Angad Bedi, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Puja Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi, has clocked 13 years of its release on Monday. Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, who played the lead, said that this film is where it all began for him as he called it a “dream come true”.

Official poster of FALTU | Image: IMDb

The film was directed by Remo D'souza and became a favourite of the youngsters upon its release. Jackky Bhagnani and other members of the cast have revisited some memories from the film. Talking about 13 years of FALTU, Jackky Bhagnani said: "It is where it all began for me, a dream come true. We were students, not actors who were acting as students. We used to laugh and play. We were all Faltus and it is actually after the film that people told us we were not.”

Remo D Souza on how he decided to make FALTU 


Remo D'souza, who made his directorial debut with the film, shared: “FALTU was my first picture and I cannot believe it's already been 13 years. What a journey it was, there are too many stories behind this film. We were shooting with Jackky in South Africa and I hadn't thought of directing this film and he asked me if I would. I liked the script so we began shooting.”

Official poster of FALTU | Image: IMDb

He added: “A lot of people told me not to do it since they didn't see anything right in the movie, but the credit goes to Vashuji, Jackky, Lizelle, who showed faith in me. I think it's one of my most memorable times. It worked for all of us, even though the film saw lots of hardships around the release, the rest is history.”
(With inputs from IANS) 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 22:23 IST

