Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Jackky Bhagnani Reveals Govinda’s Reaction To Akshay-Tiger Starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Jackky Bhagnani revealed that while he haven’t got the chance to meet with Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda reacted to the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Govinda reacts to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Govinda reacts to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is coming back on the big screen, but this time it stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha , Manushi Chillar & Alaya F in pivotal roles. While the film shares the same name with 1998’s comedy film, makers of the upcoming action thriller have maintained that it is starkly different from the previous movie that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles. Now, producer Jackky Bhagnani has revealed Govinda’s reaction to their film. 

How did Govinda react to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer?

Jackky revealed that while he hasn’t got to meet with Senior Bachchan in recent times, Govinda reacted to the trailer of their film. The producer said, “Amit uncle was busy but I got an opportunity to meet Chichi bhaiya at his house a day before the trailer launch of the film and showed him the trailer. He saw it and said to me, ‘Your director is a very good man.’”

 

Govinda reacted positively to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer. (Photo: Instagram/govinda_herono1/pooja_ent)

 

Jackky revealed that Govinda couldn’t stop gushing about director Ali Abbas Zafar and stated "Ali hasn’t made a film but cinema with Bade Miya Chote Miyan." He also said," We all know that Chichi bhaiya is a veteran and legend. I grew up in front of him. And his words gave me so much confidence. It was just amazing. I’m a creative person who’s now producing. It made me so happy. All of us are working day and night so that people like what we made and praise us.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar couldn’t contain his joy on hearing Govinda’s praises for him and his film. Talking about how it has pepped up, he states, “Both Mr Bachchan and Govinda sir are legends. I’m so happy to hear what Govinda sir said about the trailer. His words are like a blessing. I hope they feel proud of us for taking their legacy forward in the right way when they watch the film.”

 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff start a bromance | Bollywood - Hindustan Times

 

Meet the team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release on 10th April 2024 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:06 IST

