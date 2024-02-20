English
Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding Present For Rakul Preet Singh Revealed

Jackky Bhagnani has the perfect wedding present for his soon-to-be bride Rakul Preet Singh. The couple will tie the knot on February 21 in Goa.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Jackky Wedding
Image:Instagram
Jackky Bhagnani has the perfect wedding present for his soon-to-be bride Rakul Preet Singh. Jackky, who is all set to tie the knot with Rakul on Wednesday at the picturesque locale of Goa, has got a special love song for the actress.

Jackky Bhagnani to sing for his ladylove Rakul at their wedding

The song is a personal gift from Jackky to Rakul, adding an extra touch of romance to their upcoming wedding. A close source reveals, "Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul, and it will be a part of their marriage celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and something that she will always remember."

Image: X

 

Despite having the recorded song ready, Jackky remains tight-lipped, wanting Rakul to experience the magic first-hand during their intimate wedding in Goa. The Haldi ceremony has already taken place on Monday evening, which was attended by close friends and family.

The wedding will be taking place on February 21, after which they will join work and give their honeymoon a skip for the time being.

Image: X

 

Rakul, Jackky to have gluten free, sugar free treats for their wedding feast

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have kept healthy eating in mind for their guests at their wedding, as they will be having "gluten free, sugar free and healthy treats" along with other cuisines.

Image: X

 

Jackky has his own well-equipped gymnasium at his home in Bandra, which has been a hotspot for many celebs. Rakul, a fitness freak, owns a chain of gyms as well.

What sets their wedding celebration apart is a thoughtful health corner dedicated to promoting well-being. Rakul and Jackky are both advocates of a healthy lifestyle and introducing special healthy delights is their special touch to the intimate wedding.

The couple will be having an eco-friendly wedding. According to sources, the couple will be resuming work right after tying the knot and will delay their honeymoon due to prior work commitments.

(Inputs from IANS)

