Updated February 25th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

Jackky Bhagnani Sweeps Rakul Preet Singh Off Her Feet In 'Dreamy' Photos From Sangeet Night

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhganni tied the knot on February 21 in Goa. Recently, the actress dropped first photos from her sangeet ceremony.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul
Rakul | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 in Goa. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their loved ones. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh took to her social media handle to share first photos from her sangeet ceremony. 

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's dreamy sangeet night

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram handle to share first photos from her sangeet night with Jackky Bhagnani. Sharing the photos, she captioned, “A dreamy night 🖤Thnkyouuuu @falgunipeacock for creating the most magical outfit for a magical night 🖤 felt like a star shining bright 🖤.” Soon after she made the post, her fans took to her comments section to expressed their excitement about their dreamy Goa wedding. 

In the first photo, Jackky can be seen sweeping Rakul Preet Singh off her feet during their dance performance at sangeet. In the second photo, Rakul can be seen exuding happiness while walking with Jackky Bhagnani at the sangeet ceremony. In the third picture, the newly married couple can be seen posing together for the cameras, whereas, in the fourth photo Rakul posed solo as she shimmered in her embellished ensemble.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share unseen photos from their wedding

Before sharing photos from their sangeet night, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani dropped unseen pictures from their wedding ceremony in Goa. 

Sharing the photos, Rakul wrote, “We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and Thankyouuuu @taruntahiliani for making that a reality .. you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team 💕 special mention to mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families 💕💕.” 

 

 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

