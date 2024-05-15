Advertisement

Sometimes, the second time's the charm. Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently gearing up to see through the release of her next film, Mr and Mrs Mahi, claims to know exactly what she wants from her significant other. It is worth noting, that this comes amid all but confirmed speculations of the actress having rekindled her romance with former flame, Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor describes her perfect partner



Janhvi Kapoor recently marked her presence at the launch of song, Dekha Tenu, the first melody to be released from Mr and Mrs Mahi, capturing her on screen candour with co-star Rajkummar Rao. Amid the various questions, the actress was also asked to describe what exactly she is looking for, in her version of the perfect partner. Janhvi immediately jumped into the question and spoke about all the emotional facets she expects from her partner.

Originally having shared her thoughts in Hindi, a rough translation of what the actress said, reads, 'Someone who considers my dreams to be his, who provides me strength, uplifts me…who gives me happiness. Someone who makes me smile. Even when I cry, he is there by my side… I want someone like that.'

Janhvi Kapoor's romance with Shikhar Pahariya has been going strong



For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were rumoured to be seeing one another prior to the former's entry into the world of cinema. Off late, the two appear to have reconnected, with Janhvi and Shikhar having been spotted together on many a occasion. She also almost spilled the beans on him being her special someone, during a recent appearance on a popular Indian talk show.

If things were not already evident, Janhvi has, on two separate occasions, sported a necklace with the name 'Shiku' on it - understood by most as a reference to Shikhar Pahariya.