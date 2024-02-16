English
Updated August 8th, 2023 at 00:11 IST

Janhvi Kapoor feels Bawaal’s Nisha is similar to popular Sridevi character

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a video highlighting how her mother Sridevi's character from English Vinglish would have adored her character in Bawaal.

Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor thinks Sridevi would like her role in Bawaal (image: Instagram) | Image:self
Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the romantic drama Bawaal. While her performance in the film was praised, the movie itself landed in a controversy due to its many references to World War II and the Holocaust  Janhvi Kapoor has now clarified that she still believes in her character Nisha. She also compared it to one of Sridevi’s popular characters. 

3 things you need to know

  • Bawaal, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, released on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.
  • The film was recently called out by the Israeli embassy for "trivialising" the Holocaust.
  • Sridevi starred as Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish (2012).

Janhvi Kapoor believes mother Sridevi's Shashi would have loved Nisha

Janhvi Kapoor shared a reel to highlight the connection she feels with Nisha, her Bawaal character. The reel draws direct parallels between Shashi and Nisha making use of scenes from both films. Going by it, both characters had vulnerability. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radha (@janhvisupremacy)

Interestingly,  the storylines of English Vinglish and Bawaal are as similar as chalk and cheese. The reel, however,  does a good job of painting Shashi and Nisha as cut from the same cloth. The reel reads, 'Shashi would have loved Nisha'. Janhvi sharing the video to her Instagram stories implies that she too believes the same.

Janhvi Kapoor thanks her fans for standing by her

Janhvi shared how support from her fans is a very important part of her mission to make the late Sridevi proud. The actress commented, "Not going to lie, this made me cry. love you guys so much for having my back always and giving me the support and love to keep trying to make my mumma proud."

 

 

 Bawaal is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Published August 8th, 2023 at 00:10 IST

