Updated April 10th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

Janhvi Kapoor Gives A Sweet Nod To Her Relationship With Shikhar Pahariya At Maidaan Screening

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya haven't confirmed their relationship, but the actress has dropped many hints by being snapped together at several events.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Janhvi Kapoor
A file photo of Janhvi Kapoor. | Image:Varinder Chawla/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Janhvi Kapoor has been in the news not just owing to her movies but also for her romantic life with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The duo hasn't confirmed their relationship, but the actress has dropped many hints at several events. From temple visits to actress name-dropping Shikhar's name during a chat show, all these seemingly confirm that they are dating. Now, it seems that they are going strong in their relationship as the actress was seen wearing a necklace bearing Shikhar's nickname.

Janhvi Kapoor makes a stylish entry at Maidaan screening but...

On Tuesday, makers organised the special screening of Maidaan for the celebs in Mumbai. It was attended by several popular names, including the family of Boney Kapoor. Janhvi arrived in a white pantsuit paired with a matching bag and heels. She left her tresses loose and sported dewy makeup. However, what grabbed our attention was her necklace. In the video shared by a paparazzo, the actress can be seen posing for the camera when we noticed that the necklace bore "Shiku".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: VarinderChawla/Instagram)

 

When Janhvi Kapoor spilled the beans about her dating life

Last year in an episode of a popular chat show, Janhvi accidentally revealed her go-to people on speed dial, and one of them was Shikhu (Shikhar Pahariya). During the show, the host quizzed Janhvi on having an "interesting path of love". He asked, "You were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else, and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?” Replying to him, the actress said, "We’ve heard the song ‘Nadaan parinde ghar aaja’; Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot, and I liked it.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Shikhar/Instagram)

Apart from this, they were seen arriving and exiting Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar. Shikhar also dropped a birthday post for Janhvi, that shows them hugging each other and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

