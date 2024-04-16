Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Set To Chase Their Dreams In Mr And Mrs Mahi New Poster

Advertisement

After Srikanth, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for his next, titled Mr and Mrs Mahi. A few days after unveiling the new release date of the film, the makers shared a new poster, which introduced the lead characters from the film, Rajkummar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Mr and Mrs Mahi makers unveil new poster

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor donned blue jerseys with number 7 written on it. Furthermore, it introduces the names of the lead characters, Mahendra and Mahima, played by Rajkummar and Janhvi respectively. The poster's tagline read, "You don't have to always live your parents' dream. Live yours…" Sharing the poster, Janhvi wrote, "They didn’t know they could chase their own dreams, till they met each other."

When will Mr and Mrs Mahi release in theatres?

Originally slated for an April release, the sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi is now all set to hit theatres on May 31, 2024. Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the announcement as she wrote, "Love scores a century on May 31st, 2024!💯 #MrAndMrsMahi releasing in cinemas! FINALLLLLLYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!" The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres in March and then April 2024.

Mr and Mrs Mahi will mark Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. Previously, they worked on the horror-comedy film Roohi (2021), in which Janhvi played a ghost. Mr and Mrs Mahi's production was completed in May 2023. Soon after the film's wrap, the makers announced the release date of April 19, 2024. One of the issues that delayed its release was reportedly the theatrical debut of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, which too is a sports biography. It seemed that the creators did not intend their film to clash with Maidaan, which is in a similar genre.